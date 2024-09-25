Supreme Court to hear Sharad Pawar faction's plea challenging allocation of 'clock' symbol on October 1

The counsel claimed every tactic has been used to make the instant plea as infructuous.

"We have evidence of active confusion created by them. They should be directed to go and apply for a fresh symbol, only for this Vidhan Sabha elections," the counsel said.

The bench said, "Our earlier order was a consent order. If there is violation of that order, then probably remedy lies something else."

The court scheduled the matter for hearing on October 1.

On March 19 order, the apex court had directed the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party to put a disclaimer in publicity materials that allocation of 'clock' symbol to it was sub judice.

The court had also asked the Ajit Pawar group to meticulously make such a declaration in every advertisement material, audio and video clips.

Sharad Pawar group had challenged the Election Commission's decision of February 6, 2024 recognising the group by Ajit Pawar as the NCP and awarding it party symbol of 'Clock'.

Sharad Pawar is uncle of Ajit Pawar and has founded the NCP.

Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators of the NCP joined Maharashtra’s ruling coalition of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP in July, 2023.

The term of current Maharashtra Assembly is coming to an end on November 26 and the election schedules may be announced next month.