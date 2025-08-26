<p>Mumbai: In a significant development, NCP (SP) Working President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supriya-sule">Supriya Sule</a> has shot off a letter to her cousin and Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> raising strong objections to operation of liquor outlet in the Breach Candy area of Mumbai describing it as public nuisance and concern to safety of women. </p><p>Pawar holds the charge of the Finance, Planning and Excise ministries. </p><p>While Sule is a four-time Baramati MP, Pawar is a eight-time Baramati MLA. </p>.India-Pak match a ‘non-issue’, Oppn must talk rains and traffic: Ajit Pawar.<p>In the letter, Sule has demanded that the store, Living Liquidz, be closed since it was located close to a hospital and a school.</p><p>Pawar, popularly known as Ajit Dada, however, has not yet offered any reactions. </p><p>Sule stays near the Breach Candy area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>. </p><p>Sule said that Nandini Chhabria and Meenal Kapadia of Breach Candy Residents Forum had expressed their concerns about the store. </p><p>“In the vicinity of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, there is a liquor shop named Living Liquids. Apart from this shop, illegal liquor sales are also carried out in the surrounding area. There are two schools in this area as well. Citizens report that incidents have occurred where drunkards have behaved indecently with the female students of these schools as well as women residing in the area,” she said. </p><p>“Women and senior citizens in particular have raised concerns over safety. Police have to frequently intervene in cases of quarrels and assaults in the area. Around 200 local residents have already submitted a signed memorandum seeking closure of these establishments," she said.</p>