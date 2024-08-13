Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh in Rs 1.2 cr debt, surviving on milk, tea

After almost a month-long disappearance in the Month of April, actor Gurucharan Singh, well known for his role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), returned to Mumbai in the month of July.
Talking about his personal struggles, the actor said that he is burdened with a debt of 1.2 crore, and also mentioned that over the past months, he had been looking for work in the city.
Gurucharan in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, revealed, “I have been in Mumbai for a month looking for work. I think people love me and they want to see me. I also want to earn money to manage my expenses, take care of my mother and pay off my debts. I want to get some good work and start my second innings. I need money because I have EMI and credit card payments. I still have to ask for money and there are some good people who lend me money but my debut is accumulating. I want to work because I also want to take care of my old parents. ”
Singh during the conversation also stated that he was surviving on a liquid diet and had left taking solid food for over a month. He said, “I have left food for the past 34 days. I have been on a liquid diet like I have milk, chai and coconut water. I have seen only failure for the last four years. I have tried to do different things, businesses and all but everything is failing. Now, I am tired and now I should get some earnings.”
He also mentioned that he was in debt and owed Rs 60 lakhs to credit card companies and banks. Further he also added that some people had lent him money too, thus in total his debts amounted to nearly Rs 1.2 crore.
During the conversation, he also mentioned that no matter how difficult the situations were, he never thought of ending his life.
Emphasising the importance of life, he also shared a message that one should consider suicide as a solution. He instead pressed on the fact of seeking help when in need.
Published 13 August 2024, 17:12 IST