Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh in Rs 1.2 cr debt, surviving on milk, tea

After almost a month-long disappearance in the Month of April, actor Gurucharan Singh, well known for his role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), returned to Mumbai in the month of July.

Talking about his personal struggles, the actor said that he is burdened with a debt of 1.2 crore, and also mentioned that over the past months, he had been looking for work in the city.

Gurucharan in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, revealed, “I have been in Mumbai for a month looking for work. I think people love me and they want to see me. I also want to earn money to manage my expenses, take care of my mother and pay off my debts. I want to get some good work and start my second innings. I need money because I have EMI and credit card payments. I still have to ask for money and there are some good people who lend me money but my debut is accumulating. I want to work because I also want to take care of my old parents. ”