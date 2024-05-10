Tantrik arrested for repeated rape of Thane woman on pretext of solving domestic problems

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday arrested the accused, Santosh Poddar alias Vinod Pandit, from the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road under Sections 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, an official said.