Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Tension erupts during RSS procession in Ratnagiri; two cases registered

The police have registered two cases following the incident in the Konkan Nagar area on Friday night
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 09:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRSSRatnagiri

Follow us on :

Follow Us