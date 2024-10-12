Tension erupts during RSS procession in Ratnagiri; two cases registered

<p>Mumbai: Tension erupted in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri city during a procession of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after members of a minority community allegedly shouted slogans, police said on Saturday.</p><p>The police have registered two cases following the incident in the Konkan Nagar area on Friday night, an official from Ratnagiri city police said.</p><p>"We have registered two cases based on complaints. Five accused have been identified, and we have issued notices to them. No one has been arrested so far," he said.</p>.Deep state, wokeism, cultural Marxism are declared enemies of all cultural traditions: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>When the RSS took out a procession (path sanchalan) in the area on the eve of the Dussehra festival, people from a minority community shouted slogans that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, the official said.</p><p>He said there was no violence, but several people gathered at the police station late last night and demanded first information reports against persons involved in the incident.</p><p>Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, the official added. </p>