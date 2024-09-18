Tension in Thane's Bhinwadi over stone-pelting during Ganesh immersion procession

Thane: Tension prevailed in Bhiwandi town of Thane district when stones were pelted on a Ganesh immersion procession around midnight resulting in clash between two groups.
As per reports, people near Hindustani Mosque threw stones at the idol, after which the crowd got agitated and a clash broke out between two groups.
The incident took place around 0030 hrs past midnight on Wednesday.
As of now, the situation is under control.
The traditional Ganpati immersion procession in Bhiwandi started peacefully near Hindustani Mosque and was proceeding well. However, a stone was thrown, causing a dispute and some altercations among a few individuals, which led to a commotion,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan.
According to him, the situation is now under control.
“Those who were responsible would be taken to task. Some people have been detained from spot. Some notorious persons in the procession has been detained,” he said.
Published 18 September 2024, 11:30 IST