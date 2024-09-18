Tension in Thane's Bhinwadi over stone-pelting during Ganesh immersion procession

Thane: Tension prevailed in Bhiwandi town of Thane district when stones were pelted on a Ganesh immersion procession around midnight resulting in clash between two groups.

As per reports, people near Hindustani Mosque threw stones at the idol, after which the crowd got agitated and a clash broke out between two groups.

The incident took place around 0030 hrs past midnight on Wednesday.

As of now, the situation is under control.