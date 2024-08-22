Home
maharashtra

Thane teen complains of rape by social media friend; FIR registered

The girl’s social media friend also allegedly threatened to kill her family members if she spoke about the crime.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 06:16 IST

Thane: The Thane police have registered a case after a 14-year-old girl alleged that a man she had befriended on social media raped her, an official said on Thursday.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted when she met the man about three months ago in the Mumbra area, he said, citing the FIR.

Her family recently shifted from Mumbra to the city's Kapurbawdi area where they approached the police, he said.

On their complaint, the Kapurbawdi police on Wednesday registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape) and 65 (rape in certain cases) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A probe is underway to track down the accused, the official added.

Published 22 August 2024, 06:16 IST
India News Maharashtra Crime rape

