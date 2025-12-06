Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Thaw after strain? Maharashtra BJP chief shakes hands with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde

In the run-up to recent municipal council elections, leaders and district-level workers on the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP had openly criticised each other.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 16:58 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsShiv Sena

Follow us on :

Follow Us