The Habitats Trust launches YouTube channel for wildlife conservation in India

The launch was graced by actor Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Swapneel Rao, along with Bittu Sahgal, environmental activist and the founder of Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

The event received representation from the Indian Navy, highlighting diverse support for wildlife conservation. This collective presence emphasised the collaborative effort required for effective wildlife preservation in India.

"When it comes to conservation, our attention tends to gravitate towards iconic species like tigers and elephants. Even educational curriculums predominantly feature narratives around these majestic creatures. The stories we showcase today are of the lesser-known, the overlooked. We need a platform to bring forth these narratives and initiate a dialogue,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

“Open platforms like YouTube are incredibly democratic; they empower and fuel the ecosystem, ensuring that every species, no matter how small or unfamiliar, gets its chance to be heard and protected,” she added.

"The decision to feature content in various Indian languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and languages from the north-eastern regions, is a deliberate effort to ensure that conservation conversations are relatable to people from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. We believe that accessibility is key to igniting widespread engagement in the crucial cause of wildlife conservation,” added Rushikesh Chavan, Head, THT.

The premiere of The Habitats Trust's YouTube channel featured an exclusive screening of impactful films, including the National Film Award-winning episode titled Bats from On the Brink, Season 2 by Akanksha Sood Singh of The Gaia People. There was a brief peek into the Marathi language series Species and Habitats Awareness Programme by Kiran Shelar and Akshay Mandavkar from Mumbai Tarun Bharat. The event also showcased three captivating films from the Stories from the Ground: Northeast series, shot and directed by fellows from Green Hub and Dusty Foot Productions, exploring unique landscapes and cultures in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Sikkim.