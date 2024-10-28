Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Three people, finance company booked for duping woman of Rs 94 lakh in Navi Mumbai

A police official said that they mortgaged the machinery of the victim's company, obtained a loan of Rs 94,86,728 and siphoned it off.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 04:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 04:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us