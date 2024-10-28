Three people, finance company booked for duping woman of Rs 94 lakh in Navi Mumbai

<p>Thane: Police have registered a case against three persons and a finance company for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman by taking a loan of Rs 94 lakh after fraudulently mortgaging her firm's equipment in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The accused connived and informed the businesswoman that a private company run by her was to get a tender from a firm in Amravati and availing loan was necessary for the same.</p>.Credit card scam at KIA? Woman allegedly duped of Rs 87,000 at Bengaluru airport lounge.<p>They mortgaged the machinery of the victim's company, obtained a loan of Rs 94,86,728 and siphoned it off, the official from Vashi police station said.</p>.<p>The victim later approached the Vashi police and filed a complaint.</p>.<p>The police on Saturday registered a case against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the official added.</p>