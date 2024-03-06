Time to liberate Sambhajinagar from 'new Nizams': Amit Shah trains guns at AIMIM

The people of Maharashtra gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (and its ally Shiv Sena) more than 41 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019, Shah said, adding, "I want more than 45 Lok Sabha seats this time." Coming down heavily on former ally Uddhav Thackeray, Shah said, "Uddhav Thackeray should be ashamed of joining hands with those who opposed the surgical strike." Thackeray parted ways with the BJP in 2019 and formed a government in the state with the Congress and undivided NCP.