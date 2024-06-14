Tirupati Balaji temple in flood-prone area of Arabian Sea coast: Environmentalists' SOS to Andhra CM

Navi Mumbai: As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assumed office, environmentalists have dashed off an SOS to him expressing concerns over the plans to construct the Tirupati Balaji temple in flood-prone, ecologically sensitive Ulwe coast in Navi Mumbai.

The temple administration of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) comes under the Andhra Pradesh state government.

The Maharashtra state government has allotted a 40,000 sq mtr plot from a temporary casting yard which itself was built on the coast which used to be a fishing zone.

In the email to Naidu, NatConnect Foundation wondered whether it would be wise to build a huge temple on the Arabian Sea coast at a time when concerns are being expressed globally over the rising sea levels which pose dangers to the coastal areas.

Even if the project site is landfilled to raise its height, the surrounding areas will be drowned, NatConnect warned.

In his email to Naidu, NatConnect director B N Kumar pointed out that the temple plot falls in a flood-prone area as seen from the official map prepared by the government-owned City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

The project site is a highly ecologically sensitive zone and flood line cuts through the site.

Kumar drew Naidu’s attention to the Telugu Desam Party’s spokesperson Neelayapalem Vijayakumar’s media statement in August 2021 citicising the then state government for hurrying up with the temple project.

“We hope the Naidu government will take these issues seriously,” Kumar said in a press statement.

Clarifying that neither NatConnect nor any fellow environmentalists are opposed to the temple as such, Kumar said the place of worship could be built in an environmentally safe area in Navi Mumbai itself where there is no dearth of land.

An initial inspection by the Forest Department said that the temple plot stands on erstwhile mudflats and fishing areas (as per the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre).

The casting yard plot was allotted in 2018-19 and the satellite picture prior to that period clearly show the biodiversity nature of the area, the letter to AP Chief Minister said.

NatConnect also attached these pictures in its mail to Naidu and appealed to him to spare the biodiversity and the fishing zone from getting permanently destroyed.