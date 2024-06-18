TMC MPs meet Pawar; NCP (SP) backs demand for probe into stock market 'manipulation'

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Pawar said, "All India Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sagarika Ghosh and Saket Gokhale are in Mumbai to visit SEBI demanding an investigation in the stock market manipulation during exit polls. Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar is supporting them in this cause." Pawar said the TMC parliamentarians paid a courtesy visit to his Mumbai residence in the morning.