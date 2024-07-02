Home
Toddler dies after falling in water in flooded hut as mother suffers electric shock

The parents are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 02:58 IST
Nagpur: A toddler drowned after his mother suffered an electric shock in their flooded hut in Nagpur and dropped him in the water, a police official said on Monday.

The incident happened in Ajni, the official added.

"The 20-month-old child Raj was in the arms of his mother. She and her husband Sanjay Thakre suffered an electric shock, and the impact caused the boy to fall from her arms. He drowned in the water that had gushed into their home," the Ajni police station official said.

The parents are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, he added.

