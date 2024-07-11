Trend to make Chairman or Speaker 'convenient punching bag' is concerning: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar went on to add, “Today, the primacy of debate, dialogue, deliberation and discussion in legislatures has yielded to disruption and disturbance. All is not well with the Indian political system, it is functioning under great strain. Weaponizing of politics by stalling functioning of Parliament is pregnant with serious consequences for our polity.”

On the recent developments in the Houses of Parliament, he said that the recent conduct of members in Parliament sessions is truly painful and it reflects significant moral erosion in our legislative discourse.

"It is deeply concerning the trend to make Chairperson or Speaker a convenient punching bag. This is inappropriate. When we take the Chair we have to be equitable, we have to be fair. It is a duty to engage sometimes in present working and sometimes deal with unpleasant situations and therefore this temple of democracy should never be sacrilege. Respect for the chair must always be there and for this senior members in Parliament and legislature have to lead the way,” the Vice President said.

“There was a time we had amiability and cordiality, we had Wit, humor, satire and sarcasm. These are getting away from us. we need to be back in the grove. Instead of satire instead of wit instead of humor instead of sarcasm what we have is adversarial scenario, confrontational approach we need collaboration we need consensual approach. We are at the other extreme,” he added.

However, the Vice President said now we often witness confrontational and adversarial scenarios. “Nothing can be more distressing for the public than to witness such a deplorable scenario from their representatives whom they have placed here with great hopes and expectations,” he said.