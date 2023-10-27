Tricolour and saffron flag to be unfurled in 350 forts on Republic Day to mark 350 years of coronation of Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai: To mark 350 years of coronation of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Indian tricolour and saffron flag would be unfurled in 350 forts on the 75th Republic Day.

The project has been initiated by Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, the apex body of mountaineers in the state.

Shivaji Maharaj (February 19, 1630 – April 3, 1680) was coronated in the Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674 - and it is from here he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-swaraj’ or self rule of Hindu-people.

The coronation of Shivaji Maharaj is an important landmark in the history of the Indian sub-continent.

The unfurling of the national tricolour and saffron flag would be done on January 26, 2024, the 75th Republic Day - and a lot of planning is being done for the never-seen-before initiative.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration to all of us. He laid the foundation of India by conceptualising and implementing Hindvi Swarajya in the 1600s. This year we are celebrating the 350th year of Hindvi Swarajya which has been celebrated across the globe. AMGM wanted to celebrate this by inculcating the concept of Swarajya along with adventure activities and there is no better activity than climbing forts which represent Hindavi Swarajya,” AMGM President Umesh Zirpe said.