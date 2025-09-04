Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US lawmaker says Trump’s tariffs threaten ‘vital relationship’ with India

Kwatra has been meeting US lawmakers almost daily amid strain in India-US relations after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 11:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 11:03 IST
India NewsWorld newsDonal TrumpUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us