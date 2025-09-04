Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

NDA's 5-hour Bihar bandh call over hurling of abuse at PM Modi's mother gets mixed response

In capital Patna, fewer vehicles plied the roads and some private schools declared a holiday.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 11:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 11:02 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiBiharNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us