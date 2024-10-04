Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two booked for sexual assault in Mumbai; woman goes missing after lodging complaint

The incident came to light on September 22 after the victim was admitted to a hospital in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 16:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 16:45 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us