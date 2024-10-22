Two coaches of Shalimar Express derail in Nagpur; no casualties

<p>Nagpur: Two coaches of the LTT-Shalimar Express derailed here on Tuesday afternoon but there were no casualties, a railway official said.</p><p>Four wheels of the parcel van and four wheels of a coach of 18029 LTT-Shalimar Kurla Express heading from Mumbai to Kolkata derailed at Kalamna line in the city when it was crossing over to Kalamna line from Itwari line around 2 pm, he said.</p><p>No passenger was injured in the incident and railway teams reached the spot within five minutes, the official said.</p>.8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derails in Assam, none injured .<p>Top officials were at the accident spot and efforts to restore the coaches was underway, he added. </p>