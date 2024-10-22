Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two coaches of Shalimar Express derail in Nagpur; no casualties

Top officials were at the accident spot and efforts to restore the coaches was underway.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 13:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 13:03 IST
MaharashtraNagpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us