Infant among 2 killed as building collapses in Thane

The single-storey building having six flats and located on Durga Road in Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi town collapsed at 12.35 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, a team of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and fire personnel from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot.

A search operation was carried out in the night and seven persons were pulled out from the debris. An eight-month-old girl and a woman died while five others were injured, the official said.