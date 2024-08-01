Uddhav born with golden spoon: Shinde Sena

Uddhav Thackeray is born with a golden spoon and talks about farmers' issues without ever touching soil, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said in a scathing attack on the former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The Shiv Sena’s attack on Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head comes after the broadside launched by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on the Shinde-headed BJP-led Maha Yuti.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Dr Raju Waghmare said that Shinde has emerged as a strong leader and the opposition is frustrated with Maharashtra’s progress.