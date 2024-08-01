Uddhav born with golden spoon: Shinde Sena

Uddhav Thackeray is born with a golden spoon and talks about farmers' issues without ever touching soil, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said in a scathing attack on the former Maharashtra Chief Minister.
The Shiv Sena’s attack on Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head comes after the broadside launched by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on the Shinde-headed BJP-led Maha Yuti.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Dr Raju Waghmare said that Shinde has emerged as a strong leader and the opposition is frustrated with Maharashtra’s progress.
According to him, schemes like Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Annapurna Yojana, and the substantial investments in the state have left the opposition frustrated.
Dr Waghmare questioned Uddhav Thackeray's understanding of farmers' issues, pointing out that Thackeray has never been directly involved in agricultural work.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with former Congress leader Raju Waghmare as the latter joins Shiv Sena, in Thane, April 9, 2024.
"Uddhav Thackeray, born with a golden spoon, talks about farmers' issues without ever touching soil," Dr. Waghmare scoffed.
On the reservation issue, he said: “The state government recently held a meeting with all-party leaders regarding the Maratha reservation issue, yet no leader from the Maha Vikas Aghadi attended. Despite this, Thackeray continues to speak on the reservation issue, pointing fingers at the central government without clarifying his stance.”
He said unless Thackeray, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress are yet to clarify their position on the reservation, they have no right to comment on the matter.
Dr Waghmare further highlighted the achievements of the state government, noting the significant investment of 81,167 crores in Maharashtra, which is expected to create around 75,000 jobs.
Published 01 August 2024, 07:16 IST