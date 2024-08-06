Uddhav Thackeray bowing down before Congress high-command, claims Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam

“While Pune and Nashik are grappling with flood situations, Shinde, who is the Chief Minister, has been actively involved in relief efforts and measures for the flood victims. He even cancelled his tour to Delhi to focus on the crisis,” said Nirupam.

“Thackeray is preoccupied with his ambition for the Chief Minister's post, prioritizing it over addressing the flood situation,” he said.

Nirupam further highlighted the internal strife within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, noting the fierce competition among its leaders for the Chief Ministerial position.

He mentioned that despite the improbability of the formation of their government, leaders like Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh, and Aaditya Thackeray are all vying for the top spot.

“Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Delhi is an attempt to position himself as the chief contender for the Chief Ministership within the MVA,” he said. However, Nirupam pointed out that Sharad Pawar is unlikely to endorse Uddhav Thackeray for the role, leading Thackeray to seek support from other leaders within the I.N.D.I.A. alliance to exert pressure on Pawar,” he said.