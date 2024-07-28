Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Milind Narvekar, Pankaja Munde sworn in as members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council

The five BJP members including Munde are Yogesh Tilekar, the President of Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha, Dr Parinay Phuke, a former minister, Amit Gorkhe, former Chairman of the Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Development Corporation and Sadabhau Khot, a veteran farmers leader and President of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, who is an ally of BJP.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidates Krupal Tamhane Bhavana Gawali, who were dropped from Ramtek and Yavatmal-Washim, respectively, in the Lok Sabha elections, had won the elections easily.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLCs are Shivajirao Garje - who was once one of the closest sides of Sharad Pawar but switched over and Rajesh Vitekar.

Dr Satav, who won for the Congress, is considered close to Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

Narvekar is the PA of Thackeray, and this is the first time he has become a law-maker.

During the swearing in ceremony, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve was present.