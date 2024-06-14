Uddhav Thackeray's party won Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai on votes of minorities: Devendra Fadnavis

The fake narrative of the opposition during the Lok Sabha poll campaign about the BJP wanting to change the Constitution and end reservations hit the ruling party hard, he admitted. The BJP contested 28 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra but could win on just nine, down from the 23 it wrested in the 2019 edition.

"The Mumbai Graduates' constituency elections have been announced and we should win it again as we had given it to our former political ally (Shiv Sena) some years back. Now, it is time to win it back. Our candidate Kiran Shelar will win to prove that the fake narrative against the BJP will not work henceforth," Fadnavis asserted.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first head of government who implemented the Constitution in the entire country. Earlier, due to Article 370, the Constitution was not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. After its (Article 370) scrapping, the Constitution is now applicable there as well," he claimed.

The BJP got 26 lakh votes in Mumbai as against MVA candidates gaining 24 lakh votes but the "arithmetic of votes helped them, and we (ruling BJP and Shiv Sena) could win only two seats", Fadnavis said.

"It is also a good indicator that the Worli assembly seat of Aaditya Thackeray could give a lead of only 6000 votes to their candidate (form South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat). It clearly means the Sena's charisma is over, and the BJP will make inroads in the civic polls," the deputy CM said.