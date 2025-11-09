<p>Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday conducted searches at various places in three districts in the valley in connection with misuse of SIM cards by terror operatives, officials said.</p><p>"The CIK is carrying out searches at Kulgam, Kunzer (Baramulla) and Shopian as part of the investigation into misuse of SIM cards by anti-national elements," the officials said.</p>.CIK conducts raids in J&K, searches Anantnag jail in terror case investigation.<p>They said the CIK sleuths have seized some SIM cards during the searches.</p><p>No arrests have been made so far, the officials added.</p><p>CIK is a specialised unit under Jammu and Kashmir Police.</p>