Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

US Consulate, passport office installs 70 benches in Mumbai's BKC

The benches, made from recycled materials, are part of a significant initiative to improve the consular experience for visa applicants, the US Consulate said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 04:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 04:45 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraUS consulate

Follow us on :

Follow Us