<p>Mumbai: Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre at Bandra in Mumbai because of age-related complications. </p><p>Chopra (90), a veteran of over 300 films, was taken to the hospital last Saturday. </p><p>Family members said that he was admitted for age-related issues and there is nothing to worry about. </p><p>Chopra is under the care of his family cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. </p><p>Chopra is expected to be discharged in the next few days. </p><p>Some of Chopra’s hit films include <em>Shaheed, Do Raaste, Kati Patang, Bobby, Upkar, Do Anjane, Kranti</em> and <em>Dostana</em>.</p>