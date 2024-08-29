Home
Village revenue official murdered in Maharashtra, one arrested

'We have detained one person who admitted to the crime,' Superintendent of Police Shrikrishna Kokate told.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 01:25 IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A `talathi' or village revenue official was murdered in Hingoli district of central Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The assailant threw chilli powder in the eyes of Santosh Pawar (40) and stabbed him at his office at Adgaon Ranjebuva village, said a senior police official.

"We have detained one person who admitted to the crime," Superintendent of Police Shrikrishna Kokate told PTI.

The suspect was a resident of Bori Sawant village. Pawar was taken to a government hospital in neighboring Parbhani district where he was declared dead.

He looked after revenue affairs of Bori Sawant and Adgaon Ranjebuwa villages in Vasmat taluka, the official said.

Published 29 August 2024, 01:25 IST
