Watch | ‘Mosquito tornado’ dominates Pune skies, causes panic

In an unusual occurrence, residents of Pune's Mundhwa, Keshavnagar, and Kharadi areas witnessed dense clouds of mosquitoes swirling over the city's Mutha river.
Netizens posted several videos showing 'tornadoes' of mosquitoes dominating the skies.
According to a report from NDTV, this situation has caused panic among residents, who complain about facing numerous problems due to the mosquito menace.
The cause, reportedly, can be traced to the increased water level in the Mula-Mutha River in Kharadi. According to NDTV, the Pune Municipal Corporation began removing excess water two days ago, but the situation remains uncontrolled. The riverbed reportedly includes a small dam and a water treatment plant. The slowed water flow has led to water accumulation, creating favourable conditions for mosquito breeding.
According to The Indian Express, the situation along the river is severe and has impacted residential buildings, schools, parks, and corporate offices.
Residents expressed their concerns on social media platforms and raised their voices regarding potential health hazards and diseases such as malaria, dengue, and even chikungunya. They urged authorities to take action and clean up the affected area.