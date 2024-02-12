Watch | ‘Mosquito tornado’ dominates Pune skies, causes panic

In an unusual occurrence, residents of Pune's Mundhwa, Keshavnagar, and Kharadi areas witnessed dense clouds of mosquitoes swirling over the city's Mutha river.

Netizens posted several videos showing 'tornadoes' of mosquitoes dominating the skies.

According to a report from NDTV, this situation has caused panic among residents, who complain about facing numerous problems due to the mosquito menace.