Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'We take all castes and religions along with us': Ajit Pawar spoke about taking everyone along in his last phone call, says NCP worker

The nearly one-minute-long conversation happened nine minutes before Ajit Pawar's plane crashed in Baramati on January 28
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 09:19 IST
NCPAjit PawarMaharashtra politicsMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us