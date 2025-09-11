Menu
When police officials don uniforms, they must shed personal and religious biases: SC

"They must be true to the call of duty attached to their office and their uniform with absolute and total integrity. Unfortunately, in the case on hand, this did not happen," the bench said.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 14:23 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 14:23 IST
