When would Maharashtra become toll-free, asks Raj Thackeray; to meet CM Shinde

MNS chief Raj Thackeray will meet CM Eknath Shinde to discuss on making Maharashtra roads toll tax free.
“I will be meeting the CM in the next couple of days and discuss the toll tax hike and other issues faced by the people of Maharashtra,” he said.
Raj, on Sunday, drove to the suburbs and met party leader Avinash Jadhav who has been on a hunger strike for the last four days to protest the toll hike that came into effect on October 1.
The rates at the five toll plazas in Mumbai located in Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Mulund (Lal Bahadur Shastri Road), Mulund (Eastern Express Highway), Dahisar (Western Express Highway), and Airoli Creek Bridge (Navi Mumbai) saw a 12.50-18.75 per cent hike. The new charges at these five toll plazas would be in effect till 2026.
It may be mentioned that in the run-up to the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had promised toll-free Maharashtra. However, the political situation has changed in the state in the last four years.
Raj Thackeray and his party MNS have been very vocal on the issue of toll tax.