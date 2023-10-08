When would Maharashtra become toll-free, asks Raj Thackeray; to meet CM Shinde

MNS chief Raj Thackeray will meet CM Eknath Shinde to discuss on making Maharashtra roads toll tax free.

“I will be meeting the CM in the next couple of days and discuss the toll tax hike and other issues faced by the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Raj, on Sunday, drove to the suburbs and met party leader Avinash Jadhav who has been on a hunger strike for the last four days to protest the toll hike that came into effect on October 1.