maharashtra

Will not rest till Marathas get reservation, requesting them to show restraint: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

"I am a son born in a common Maratha farmer's family. I am aware of the pains and sufferings of the society," Shinde said in his social media post in Marathi.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 14:59 IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that he will not rest till Marathas get reservation, while also appealing to the protesting Maratha community to show restraint.

"I am a son born in a common Maratha farmer's family. I am aware of the pains and sufferings of the society," Shinde said in his social media post in Marathi.

"The incident of lathi-charge during the agitation in Jalna district is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the leader of this movement, Jarange Patil. Meetings were also held under my chairmanship regarding their demands. Action was being taken by the government on their demands", Shinde further added.

(Published 02 September 2023, 14:59 IST)
