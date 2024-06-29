Woman claims Rs 30 lakh fraud by late husband’s friend; Navi Mumbai cops register case

Thane: A 56-year-old woman from Bengaluru has accused her late husband’s friend, a Navi Mumbai resident, of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 30 lakh from his account, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman told the police that she had moved from Navi Mumbai to the Karnataka capital due to her husband’s excessive dependence on alcohol. She said her husband earlier held a senior post in a public sector oil marketing company and took voluntary retirement in 2020.

Accused Amit Sudhir Singh managed her estranged husband’s daily affairs, the woman said in her police complaint.

Citing the FIR, the official said Singh informed the woman in November 2023 that her husband was seriously ill and hospitalised. Within a few days, her husband died. Singh was allegedly evasive when the woman asked for her husband’s phones.