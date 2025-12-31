Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
HomeDH Changemakers
A life dedicated to improving sanitation

A life dedicated to improving sanitation

Archana K R’s mission is changing how children and communities experience hygiene in the State
Asra Mavad
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 19:15 IST
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 19:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka NewsDH Changemakers

Follow us on :

Follow Us