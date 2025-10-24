<p>Mumbai: A lady doctor has died by suicide at the sub-district hospital in Phaltan in Satara district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, leading to a major furore and strong reactions. The incident took place on Thursday.</p><p>According to initial reports, the doctor had a sort of dispute with some police officials over a post-mortem report. She had written a suicide note on her palm.</p><p>“We have initiated an inquiry…whosoever is responsible will not be spared, whether any administrative or police official,” Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar told reporters.</p><p>Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar has called for a report from the Satara police.</p><p>Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai spoke with Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi and asked for a detailed probe into the incident.</p>