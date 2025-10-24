Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Woman doctor dies by suicide at government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district

Whosoever is responsible will not be spared, whether any administrative or police official, says Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 07:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 07:00 IST
Maharashtra NewsSuicideDoctorMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us