Wrestler Chandrahar Patil joins Shiv Sena (UBT)

"We need to send a strongman from Sangli with a blunt mace in one hand and a flaming torch (Thackeray's party symbol) in the other to Parliament. I appoint Chandrahar Patil as Shiv Sena Lok Sabha coordinator for Sangli district," he said.

Thackeray further said he would come to campaign in Sangli and asked people to invite him for the victory rally.

Incidentally, Patil's candidature for the Lok Sabha polls was announced earlier by the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which is in talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi for an alliance.

Thackeray's announcement goes against the agreement reached within the MVA last week that none of the constituents would unilaterally declare candidates.

Raut, on March 5, had said details of seat-sharing would be announced jointly by MVA members. The Congress, which is part of the MVA, has won the Sangli seat several times, before the BJP wrested it in 2014 and retained it in 2019.