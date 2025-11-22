Menu
india maharashtra

You have votes, I have funds; if you reject, I will too: Ajit Pawar tells electors

The remarks drew flak from the Opposition, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accusing Pawar of threatening voters.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 12:58 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 12:58 IST
