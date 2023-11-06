Mahua Moitra case: Meeting of Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee postponed to Nov 9

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee probing the 'gifts for query' case allegedly involving Mahua Moitra has rescheduled its meeting to November 9 when it is expected to adopt a draft report on what action should be taken against the Trinamool Congress MP.

Initially, the meeting was scheduled to be held on November 7. The proceedings of the panel had seen high drama on November 2 when Mahua and other Opposition MPs stormed out of the meeting accusing panel chairperson Vinod Sonkar of "unethical" behaviour by posing questions that were "private and personal" in nature.

No reason has been officially cited for rescheduling the meeting.