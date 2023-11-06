Mahua Moitra case: Meeting of Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee postponed to Nov 9

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee probing the 'gifts for query' case allegedly involving Mahua Moitra has rescheduled its meeting to November 9 when it is expected to adopt a draft report on what action should be taken against the Trinamool Congress MP.
Initially, the meeting was scheduled to be held on November 7. The proceedings of the panel had seen high drama on November 2 when Mahua and other Opposition MPs stormed out of the meeting accusing panel chairperson Vinod Sonkar of "unethical" behaviour by posing questions that were "private and personal" in nature.
No reason has been officially cited for rescheduling the meeting.
The meeting has been convened for the consideration and adoption of the draft report and it would mean that the panel has finished its enquiry and will now be making its recommendation on what action should be taken.
Mahua had demanded that she be allowed to cross-examine Darshan Hiranandani, who had filed a suo motu affidavit to back the claims of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and another complainant Jai Anant Dehadrai, a former partner of Mahua, who alleged that she gave her Parliament log-in credentials to the Dubai-based businessman.
Sources indicated that the BJP MPs in the 15-member panel want strict action, including expelling Mahua from Parliament. However, Opposition MPs are against any such move, claiming that she has not got enough opportunity to put her case before the panel.