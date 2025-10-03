Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Major violent crimes declined significantly under Modi government since 2014: Sources

In contrast, the Modi era has seen a reduction, as by 2023, reported rape cases had fallen to 29,670, representing a 19% decrease from the 2014 levels.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 16:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 16:04 IST
India NewsCrimeModi Government

Follow us on :

Follow Us