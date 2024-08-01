Make strategy to save government : Congress leaders to CM Siddaramaiah

Apprehending that the BJP central leadership is trying to destabilise the Congress ruled state government, the Central leaders suggested the state leaders take all steps to save the government, sources in the Congress told DH.

Separately, the legal advisors of the Congress and state government have consulted the legal luminaries in Delhi to prepare further legal strategy to save the government, sources said.

"The state leaders are in touch with top legal brains in Delhi and will take their advice before taking any steps on the Governor's show cause notice to the CM," a senior leader in the party said.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who held a meeting with state leaders on Tuesday night, also suggested that the state leaders should expose the BJP and JD(S) leaders by probing corruption allegations against them.

While pulling up the state leaders for delay in probing corruption charges against the previous BJP regime, Rahul learnt to have suggested that the state leaders should be aggressive in exposing the scandals of the BJP leaders.

In the meeting, the POSCO case against senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also came up for discussion.