'Maldives is no ordinary neighbour, relationship very important,' says S Jaishankar

Jaishankar also listed other examples such as the 2004 Tsunami, a water crisis in Male and the recent Covid-19 vaccination when India stood strong behind its south-western neighbour in the Indian Ocean, and said, “In many cases, I would say our closeness, our friendship, our relationship, they have been expressed by very practical things which you have done, things which are appreciated and remembered and valued.”

“So when we speak about the relationship, to understand that relationships like between two people, countries, the minds and sentiments of countries are also personal. That people remember, you know when you have been with them in times of difficulty,” he said and added that the relationship (with Maldives) is “a very important part. We will continue to nurture it. We will find practical ways of expressing our friendship.”

Talking about the widespread Indian diaspora – he said, there are almost three and a half crore NRIs and PIOs across the world – Jaishankar said, “(For the world), India is the Indian that they know. India is the doctor who's treated them. India is the teacher who's educated. India is the engineer who has worked with them.”

“(So) Under Prime Minister Modi and fully there's a tremendous focus on the value which the Indian community across the world provides to India. And the reason is ... across the world, people take that individual experience. That is something you have done, the contribution you have made, some relationship you have,” he explained.

Talking about the new reality of demography, he said, “If you look at the global demography, definitely in the next five to 10 years, more and more professions in the world will have Indians working there and working there responsibly.” After his remarks, members of the diaspora present put forth their practical difficulties and sought intervention from India to resolve the issues.

India’s Mission head at Male, Munu Mahawar was also present on the occasion.