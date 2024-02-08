Mallikarjun Kharge expresses concern over passage of bills in 'haste'

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said bills were getting passed in haste and demanded proper discussions in the House.

He also expressed concern over opposition members not being given enough time to raise important issues in Upper House.

Kharge, who is also the Congress president, was making his remarks while giving farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha.

Kharge alleged bills are getting passed in the House by suspending opposition members.