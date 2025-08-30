Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Crores spent, but flyovers in Bengaluru going nowhere

Many flyover projects are in limbo, but that is not stopping us from planning more
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 22:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 22:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSpecialsPoint Blank

Follow us on :

Follow Us