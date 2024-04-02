Maneka Gandhi keeps suspense alive on son Varun's next move

Maneka also chose to evade a direct reply when asked whether the Gandhis should unite after denial of nomination to Varun. ''I will not comment on this,'' was her cryptic reply. She also dodged a direct reply when asked if Varun would consider contesting from Amethi if offered a ticket by the Congress.

On being asked if Varun would campaign for her in Sultanpur, Maneka said that Varun and his wife had been down with viral fever, and his mother-in-law had recently suffered a heart attack. ''He is not in a position to come to Sultanpur and campaign,'' she added.

Maneka thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her re-nomination and said that she would stay put in the constituency for several days and visit many villages during her stay.

Varun, who had penned an emotional letter to the electorate of Pilibhit after being denied nomination, made it clear that he would continue to raise his voice in the interest of the common people, regardless of the price he might have to pay for the same.

Varun had been vocal in his criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state as well as the NDA government at the centre, which might have cost him the party re-nomination.