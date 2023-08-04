Manipur: Mob breaks into police armoury, loots weapons

The incident took place at around 9.45am on Thursday when Meitei women staged a protest in Bishnupur against a plan by Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation, to perform mass burial of 35 bodies of Kukis in a land in neighbouring Churachandpur district. Meiteis protested against the plan saying that it was a Meitei village and its residents were evicted by the Kukis during the violence, which began on May 3.