Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

3 tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community shot dead in Manipur

The assailants allegedly came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 06:56 IST

Follow Us

Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur, officials said here.

They said the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts.

This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people.

Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 September 2023, 06:56 IST)
India NewsmeiteiManipurIndian ArmyImphal ValleyBiren SinghKukis

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT