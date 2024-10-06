80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence recovered: Manipur Police

<p>Ukhrul: Sixteen firearms looted by a mob from the Ukhrul police station in Manipur were recovered, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, Inspector General (Operations) IK Muivah said during the clash between two villages on October 2, an agitated mob stormed into the police station and looted 20 firearms.</p>.<p>"With the cooperation of the security forces, Civil Society Organisations, and community leaders, 80 per cent of the weapons have now been recovered," he said.</p>.Manipur hostage: Two abducted Meitei youths released in exchange of transfer of 11 Kuki prisoners.<p>Efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining weapons, he said.</p>.<p>Among the arms recovered were 9mm pistols, INSAS rifles and AK-47 rifles, he added.</p>.<p>Muivah said the situation in the district was under control, and security forces, including the Manipur Rifles, Assam Rifles and BSF, were keeping a close watch with the cooperation of leaders of the two villages.</p>.<p>"This is something unprecedented, noteworthy and praiseworthy for all those who have played a very positive role in restoring normalcy," he said.</p>.<p>Assam Rifles' officer Sanjeev Singh said the situation has been brought under control with "minimal use of force or no use of force".</p>.<p>"Jointly Assam Rifles, BSF and the police have ensured that no more violent incident takes place. CSOs have played a great role. We want to appeal that we are in a de-escalation phase and we should keep de-escalating the situation," he said.</p>.<p>Four people were killed and 20 others injured in a gunfight that broke out between two groups, both belonging to the Naga community but two different villages, on October 2 over cleaning a disputed land in the town as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan'.</p>.<p>Prohibitory orders were imposed and mobile internet services were suspended in the town after the clash.</p>