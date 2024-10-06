Home
80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence recovered: Manipur Police

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General (Operations) IK Muivah said during the clash between two villages on October 2, an agitated mob stormed into the police station and looted 20 firearms.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 20:08 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 20:08 IST
ManipurViolencefirearmsManipur police

