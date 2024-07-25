Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Abandoned house torched by miscreants in Manipur's Jiribam

The house located in the Borobekra area of the district was abandoned by its owner after violence broke out in the district.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 10:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Imphal: Unidentified miscreants torched a kutcha house in Manipur's Jiribam district, police said on Thursday.

The house located in the Borobekra area of the district was abandoned by its owner after violence broke out in the district, they said.

The miscreants ransacked the kutcha house before setting it on fire on Wednesday night, the police said.

Meanwhile,on Thursday immediate operations were carried out by both central and state forces to apprehend the perpetrators as well as "flush out militants from the area."

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 July 2024, 10:42 IST
India NewsManipurViolenceimphal

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT